Two Japanese tourists were confined in a hospital after the van they rented collided with a passenger jeepney early Thursday morning.

In a phone interview with The Daily Manila Shimbun on Friday, Police Corporal Melvin Eyas said the victims were a 40-year-old and a nine-year-old. They are at the Mactan Doctors Hospital.

Eyas said the incident transpired around 5:50am along the national highway at Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Evas, the van was composed of two families with four members each when they collided with a six-passenger jeepney.

“The van was on the way to airport when they (collided) head on with the jeepney which is on the other line towards a different direction,” he said.

“It is possible that the van went overspeeding because of the impact,” he added.

Eyas said the tourists sustained minor bruises.

“The four tourists went back to Japan immediately after treatment while the four others were not allowed to go,” he said.

He said the staff of the van rental company coordinated with the family but he is not sure if they already settled or not.

“The staff went to the hospital yesterday and pay for their expenses,” said Eyas.

Aside from the two foreign nationals, all passenger on the jeepney, including its driver, remain in the hospital.

Eyas said the driver of the tourist van is detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station while they are waiting if the victims on the jeep will file a complaint against him. Ella Dionisio/DMS