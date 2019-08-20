The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday confirmed that a police officer is behind the killing of a 71-year-old Japanese in Toledo City in Cebu.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac identified the suspect as Patrolman June Canillo Zamora, 33.

“Suspect is now under investigation for filing of criminal charges. Likewise, evidences recovered are now being subjected to cross matching and ballistics examination,” said the PNP spokesperson.

Last Sunday, the victim identified as Akira Togo, 71, was shot dead around 9:45 am at Sitio Climaco Extension Barangay Poblacion in Toledo City.

Togo was shot in the head and was found lying in the ground by his neighbors.

According to Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, Cebu provincial director, they are trying to find out why Zamora shot the Japanese.

He said Togo is living alone after being separated from his Filipina live-in partner. Zamora, added Mariano, is allegedly in a relationship with the sister of Togo’s former partner.

Asked if the live-in partner being mentioned in the report is a rescued 13-year-old last year, Mariano said he will check.

“I think so but I have to check (on the age) of his live-in partner,” he said.

Mariano said he ordered the chief of police of Toledo City Police Station to conduct a re-enactment and secure permit for them to enter the victim’s house.

He said Zamora surrendered to the Talisay City Police Station Sunday.

Zamora is detained at the Toledo City Police Station, with authorities set to file murder charges against him Tuesday. Ella Dionisio/DMS