A coping beam of the Skyway Stage 3 project toppled at the Balintawak and Camachile portions of the North Luzon Expressway Sunday morning causing traffic before it was retrieved after nearly three hours.

The beam fell around 9 am.

"Heavy traffic at Balintawak after a coping beam for Skyway Stage 3 project of Citra Central Expressway Corporation detached from its hook during the installation," NLEX Corp. posted in their social media account.

"The incident caused the flow of traffic to slow down at Balintawak/Camachile area. NLEX traffic and safety teams are on site to manage the traffic situation and ensure motorists' safety. NLEX Corporation is also coordinating with Skyway management and contractor for the ongoing retrieval of the said coping beam," their post added.

By 11:50 am, NLEX Corp.said the coping beam has been retrieved and two lanes were opened again to motorists. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS