Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jinhua said Chinese workers in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs) should not be seen as spies.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, through a text message the ambassador told him what if China will also suspect Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in China as spies.

Panelo, in return, clarified that Zhao was only expressing his opinions.

"This is only the ambassador's opinion," Panelo told Radyo Inquirer Sunday.

The Chinese ambassador's reaction came after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed concerns over Chinese POGO workers.

"Personally, I think there's no need to worry, but when you see the number of people there, it's very easy for them to shift their activities to spying," Lorenzana said in an interview over ANC.

"I support the idea to put them in a hub far away from military camps. They just stay there, so they can be controlled by the authorities," he added.

Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to give his statement on Lorenzana's proposal to move Chinese POGO workers in hub away from military camps. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS