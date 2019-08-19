The Philippine government will tighten visa upon entry rules for Chinese nationals following the sudden emergence of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs) in the country.

"We intend to limit the maximum permissible period to 30 days, blacklist overstaying aliens, ensure non-convertibility to work visas, and impose sanctions on travel agencies breaking the rules," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said in a TV interview Sunday.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana voiced concern over the existence of POGOs near military camps.

"Personally, I think there's no need to worry, but when you see the number of people there, it's very easy for them to shift their activities to spying," Lorenzana said.

"I support the idea to put them in a hub far away from military camps. They just stay there, so they can be controlled by the authorities," he added.

Guevarra said there's no need to worry as long as Chinese nationals will obey the country's laws and ordinances. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS