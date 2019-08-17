The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ( PDEA) on Friday lauded the Polytechnic University of the Philippines ( PUP) after 800 students from different campuses underwent a random drug test.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino expressed appreciation for the initiative of PUP President Emmanuel de Guzman as the drug test is in line with the Department of Education (DepEd) and Commission on Higher Education (CHED) directive and campaign against illegal drugs.

Aside from 800 students, 200 employees and some faculty members also took part.

“The support of the academe to the national anti-drug campaign is helping keep our country and the future Filipino generations free from dangerous drugs,” Aquino said.

According to PDEA, under the Section 36 or Authorized Drug Testing of Republic Act 9165, The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, states that “students of secondary and tertiary schools shall, pursuant to that related rules and regulation as contained in the school’s student handbook and with notice to the parents, undergo drug testing.''

“We hope other colleges and universities will follow the lead of PUP,” Aquino said.

He added that PDEA is willing to assist in giving intervention to students tested positive for illegal drugs. Ella Dionisio/DMS