Malacanang said on Thursday it would wait for the result of the investigation of the Office of the Ombudsman against Public Attorney's Office chief Persida Acosta who is facing a corruption complaint.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said it would also be up to Acosta if she wants to take a leave of absence while investigation is ongoing.

"As a matter of policy, the President (Rodrigo Duterte) does not interfere in the work/function/activity of any constitutional body or any branch of the government. Let the law takes its course," he said.

"Well if there is a case in the Ombudsman, then we’ll let the Ombudsman do its work," he added.

Unnamed employees of PAO have filed a complaint before the Ombudsman against Acosta and PAO forensics chief Erwin Erfe for using the Dengvaxia vaccine issue in their alleged corruption activities.

PAO supposedly purchased office supplies such as bond papers to be used for Dengvaxia cases. But when the fund was released, it allegedly went directly to Acosta instead of being used for the supposed purpose.

Acosta and Erfe have been helping families of those who have relatives who died allegedly due to anti-dengue Dengvaxia vaccine in filing charges against former officials of the previous administration.

But since there were no findings of probable cause yet to indict the PAO head, Panelo said Duterte has still trust and confidence with Acosta.

"Until such time there are findings of probable cause, the President's trust is always there. But when there's probable cause, that's a different thing - then there will be suspension from the Ombusman," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS