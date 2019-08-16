The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Thursday announced list of 20 cancelled flights to Japan due to bad weather.

In an advisory by the Ninoy Aquino International Airport MIAA (NAIA-MIAA), the following flights were cancelled due to torrential rains and winds brought by severe tropical storm Krosa:

Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, sever tropical storm Krosa made landfall at 3 pm (Japan time) near Kure City in Hiroshima Prefecture. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS