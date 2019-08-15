The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Wednesday has designated five senior officers to new posts in a minor reorganization affecting several key positions.

According to Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, Police General Oscar Albayalde has approved the new designations upon the recommendation of the PNP Senior Officers Placement and Promotion Board.

Designated to new posts are:

? Police Major General Reynaldo Biay ?director, Directorate for Research and Development (from director, Civil Security Group).

? Police Brigadier General Johnson Almazan - district director, Eastern Police District, NCRPO (from Directorate for Integrated Police Operations- Visayas).

? Police Brigadier General Eliseo Cruz- director of PNP Highway Patrol Group (from National Capital Region Police Office)

? Police Brigadier General Roberto Fajardo ? director of Civil Security Group (from PNP Highway Patrol Group)

? Police Colonel Alexander Sampaga- acting executive officer for DIPO Visayas (from Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development)

“The latest rounds of reorganization occupying key positions were prompted by the recent retirements of some PNP officers,” said Banac.

He added the new designations will take effect August 15. Ella Dionisio/DMS