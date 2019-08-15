The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Wednesday issued the notice of award to San Miguel Holdings Corp. ( SMHC) for the P734 billion Bulacan International Airport project.

Under the notice of award, SMHC will undertake financing, design, construction, supply, completion, testing, commissioning, and operation and maintenance of the new international gateway.

SMHC has to submit the necessary documents to the DOTr Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) within 20 days after receiving the notice.

DOTr Undersecretary for Planning and Project Implementation Reuben Reinoso said the project will help decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“Finally, we can push forward with the Bulacan International Airport,” Reinoso said.

On July 31, the DOTr concluded the Swiss Challenge for the unsolicited proposal of SMHC, where no other party challenged the original proponent for the airport.

Through a resolution and executive brief dated August 1, the SBAC Technical Working Group recommended the contract to be awarded to SMHC.

The Bulacan International Airport is expected to commence construction by the end of the year, and is targeted for operations within four to six years.

San Miguel had tapped global firms Groupe ADPi, Meinhardt Group and Jacobs to design and build its proposed New Manila International Airport.

The company is building its proposed airport on a 2,500 hectare property in Bulacan, Bulacan about 30 kilometers northeast of Metro Manila. DMS