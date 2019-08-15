An estimated of P1.3 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ( PDEA) from two tricycle drivers in Quezon City on Tuesday afternoon.

Director Joel Plaza, PDEA NCR director, said arrested were Elsi Lacsamana, 34 and Deovanne Dacula, 36.

Operatives of Regional Special Enforcement Team arrested the suspects along Fort Santiago Street, Barangay Sto. Cristo.

Authorities confiscated two transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu concealed in a diaper pack, weighing around 200 grams with a standard drug price worth P 1,360,000.

Criminal charges for violation of Section 5 or Sale of Illegal Drugs under Article II of the Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect in courts. Ella Dionisio/DMS