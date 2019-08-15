The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission ( PACC) is investigating at least two Cabinet officials due to alleged corruption.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica said cases were filed before their office against the two high-ranking officials.

"There were complaints that were filed so we are duty-bound to investigate," he said.

But he refused to identify the two Cabinet officials whom they were investigating.

"We cannot reveal to the public until it has been submitted to the President (Rodrigo Duterte). The President decides on it, then it can be opened to the public," Belgica said.

He said the complaints were filed in February by a private individual. Celerina Monte/DMS