The first corvette of the Philippine Navy started to sail towards the country after a send-off ceremony in South Korea on Monday.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, acting public affairs director of the Philippine Navy, said the send-off ceremony for BRP Conrado Yap ( PS39) accorded by the Republic of Korea Navy took place at Pier 7 of Jinhae Naval base.

“PS39 is now under the control of its more than a hundred maiden crew led by the Commanding Officer, Capt. Marco Buena, who underwent 13 weeks of necessary operational and warfare training in South Korea,” she said.

“As BRP Conrado Yap sails to its new home, the PN’s intent of having a beefed-up frontline defence in safeguarding our maritime nation and enhanced Anti-Air Warfare, Anti-Surface Warfare, Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities are now nearing realization,” she added.

BRP Conrado Yap, the former Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Pohang-class corvette Chungju (PCC-762) was formally commissioned into Philippine Navy service early this month.

Before it was transferred to the Philippine Navy, the vessel was commissioned with the ROKN in 1987 and served until 2016.

Roxas said “the ex-Pohang-class corvette will meet BRP Davao Del Sur (LD602) at sea for a group sail and conduct of naval maneuver while en route to Manila.

“LD602’s journey attested that the PN is now capable of sustaining operations across the deep waters of open oceans,” she said.

Roxas said the two ships are expected to arrive in Manila in less than a week and will be welcomed by a Philippine Navy ship at the vicinity of Manila Bay.

“The Philippine Navy will then render arrival honors for the two vessels to be led by the Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana,”she added. Robina Asido/DMS