Police General Oscar Albayalde urged the public to remain alert and vigilant after three were killed in a bomb blast in Talipao on Monday and a soldier was wounded in another explosion in Patikul on Tuesday.

The head of the Philippine National Police ( PNP), in an interview with reporters, said there is a problem in Sulu province.

“Well we really have a problem in that area and there are people who find a way to create that kind of incident, especially if you are a determined enemies of the state,” he said.

“That’s why we really have to be vigilant. We have to be alert always,” he added.

A police report said around 7:30 am an explosion transpired at Sitio Lungan Gitong, Barangay Igasan, in Patikul. A second explosion which resulted to the wounding of a soldier happened one hour after the first explosion.

The police and military said an improvised explosive device (EOD) were used in both explosions.

Albayalde said the participation of the community is very important to end activities of terrorist groups in Sulu.

He also ordered his men to remain alert. Ella Dionisio/DMS