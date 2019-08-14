Three people, including a minor, were killed and another one was injured in an attack allegedly perpetrated by the Abu Sayyaf during Eid’l Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice in Sulu on Monday.

Major Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the attack happened in the vicinity of Barangay Kagay, Talipao, Sulu at 8:45am.

Encinas said the fatality includes a soldier, a militia and a two-year -old child.

"While traversing the Patikul-Talipao road onboard a motorcycle, two government troopers (one from the 2nd Special Forces Battalion and one Cafgu Active Auxillary), were fired upon by an undetermined number of Abu Sayyaf that resulted in their instantaneous death," he said.

"The incident further resulted in the wounding of two innocent children, ages 2 and 11, who were rushed to the Integrated Provincial Health Office for immediate medical attention," he added.

Encinas said "due to severity of injury incurred, the 2-year-old child passed away at 12:56 pm while the 11-year-old student of Barangay Kagay Elementary School is still in an unstable condition."

Following the incident the Joint Task Force Sulu, headed by Major General Corleto Vinluan, Jr., sent troops to assist the family of the children.

“We are deeply saddened by this very unfortunate incident that killed two of our valiant personnel and an innocent child,” said Vinluan.

“We assure the families and friends of the victims that the JTF Sulu will do our best to ensure that the perpetrators of this treacherous act will be brought to justice," he noted.

"This blatant disregard for the spirit of Islamic festivities is a clear disrespect of the Islam teachings," Vinluan added.

Encinas said the JTF Sulu commander also appealed to the Tausug Community not to succumb to the Abu Sayyaf’s move of sowing fear among our people.

"I urge the peace-loving Tausug people to strongly condemn this un-Islamic and treacherous act of the ASG,” he said.

However, Encinas said "the relatives of the victims and the Suluanos community (also) expressed their willingness to assist the law enforcers in tracking down the ASG and signified their commitment to hunt down ASG members entering their communities." Robina Asido/DMS