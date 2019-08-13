Malacanang assured on Monday that Education Secretary Leonor Briones would not allow any irregularity in her department.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement following a report by the Commission on Audit that P254-million worth of textbooks for public schools could not be used due to errors.

There were also multi-million worth of instructional materials that were reportedly left rotting inside the Department of Education (DepEd's) warehouses.

"As far as I know, the Secretary of Education is a very competent intelligent educator and she is someone who will never allow any irregularity or any anomaly inside her department," Panelo told reporters.

He also said Briones has explained the matter.

Senator Sonny Angara has vowed to file a resolution calling for an investigation on the Department of Education's poor performance in implementing its projects and programs despite its huge budget.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers has expressed support on the investigation to be conducted against DepEd. Celerina Monte/DMS