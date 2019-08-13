An Indonesian Navy training ship arrived in Manila on Monday for a goodwill visit.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, Philippine Navy acting public affairs director, said Indonesian Navy training ship, Kri Bima Suci arrived at Pier 15, South Harbor.

"Philippine Navy delegation headed by the Executive Officer of the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff for Civil Military Operations, N7, Commander Jeffrey A Magbanua, accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony during the arrival and followed by a port and press briefing with the head of delegation, Lieutenant Col Waluyo and party," she said.

"Commander Magbanua warmly welcomed the Indonesian Navy contingent. He expressed that this activity is a continuing effort between the two navies in strengthening the relationship both the government and its navies," she added.

Roxas said the four-day goodwill visit of the Indonesian delegates will last until August 15.

"Lt. Col Waluyo and party is scheduled to pay a courtesy call to the Flag Officer In Command, Philippine Navy, Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad," she said.

"Likewise, series of confidence building engagements between the two navies are lined up such as reciprocal receptions, goodwill games and shipboard tour," he added.

On his statement, Waluyo emphasized the importance of the long-established cooperation between Indonesia and the Philippines.

“This cooperation is part of the Indonesia commitments to participate in maintaining security in the Southeast Asia which focus on capability building in supporting the peace missions and maintaining borders maritime securities," he said.

Roxas noted that "this is the 2nd time that Kri Bima Suci visited the country."

"The first visit took place last October 2018 here in Manila. The ship was officially baptized on September 2017 in Vigo, Spain replacing its old training ship, Kri Dewaruci," she said.

"This goodwill visit reaffirms and further strengthens the already strong relationship between the two navies. It fortifies the PN’s firm commitment of maintaining good relationship with other foreign navies," she added. Robina Asido/DMS