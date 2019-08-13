The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday said the celebration of Eid’ Adha was “generally peaceful”.

“The celebration of Eid'l Adha today has been generally peaceful and orderly with no untoward incident reported,” Police Brigadier Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said in a statement.

Banac said the PNP remains alert and vigilant to prevent occurrence of crimes. “And ready to respond to any call for assistance during calamity and emergency,” he added.

Hundreds of Muslims in the country celebrated Eid’l Adha or Feast of the Sacrifice. Ella Dionisio/DMS