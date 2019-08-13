The Hong Kong Airport Authority cancelled all flights Monday afternoon due to protests.

This affected 11 flights from Manila to Hong Kong and back.

"Other than the departure flights that have completed the check-in process and the arrival flights that are already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today," the authority said in a statement.

According to the authority, the assembly of protests disrupted all flights and airport operations.

"All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible. Affected passengers please contact their respective airlines for flight arrangement," an issued notice read.

Based on the flight status posted by the Hong Kong International Airport, below are the affected flights from and going to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and Clark International Airport: