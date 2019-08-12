Around P51-million worth of shabu was discovered Friday afternoon in the coast of Biri, Northern Samar.

According to a report from Philippine National Police (PNP) Region 8 Director Dionardo Bernardo Carlos, at 2:35pm a fisherman personally turned over to the police a total of 7.5 kilos of suspected illegal drugs, which he allegedly recovered at the coastal area in Sitio Pagul, Barangay Pio Del Pilar.

Among the surrendered items were three sealed transparent plastic bag weighing two kilos each and one opened transparent bag weighing 1.5 kilos. All transparent bags contained suspected white crystalline substance known as shabu.

Police are still examining the recovered suspected illegal drugs. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS