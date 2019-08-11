President Rodrigo Duterte attended Robin and Mariel Padilla’s birthday celebration in Makati City last night.

In photos posted at Presidential Communications Operations Office’s official website, Duterte was seen with Padilla family as the couple celebrated their birthday at a hotel.

Also with the president is Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

One of the captions said Duterte gave his birthday message to Padilla.

In a video posted online, Padilla said the party was supposed to be for his wife Mariel but it turned out to be a surprise party for him.

“She will leave for US to give birth that’s why she was not here on my birthday… I was shocked that the party was supposed to be for her but then my name was mentioned,” he said.

Padilla is known as a supporter of Duterte since the start of 2016 election campaign. Ella Dionisio/DMS