Three fishermen were rescued by police last Saturday after being stranded in the waters of Surigao del Norte for five days.

Police Brigadier General Gilberto Cruz, Caraga regional director, said rescued were Ador Varquez, 49, Cliford Mante, 27; and Jerry Boiser, 25,

Cruz said the fishermen were rescued around 1 pm after they were found floating in the waters of Sta. Monica, Surigao del Norte.

“Their motor banca capsized when large waves crashed into them upon reaching the sea waters of Siargao Islands,” he said.

“Although they were floating five days without food and water, the fishermen managed to survive,” he added.

Cruz said the rescue started after the fishermen were reported missing after departing Socorro town since August 4.

The fishermen were accommodated by the Sta. Monica Municipal Police Station and will be brought to their respective families. Ella Dionisio/DMS