Even after President Rodrigo Duterte said it’s okay to receive gifts out of “generosity”, the Philippine National Police ( PNP) will remain bound by rules that govern their conduct under any situation, according to its spokesperson.

In a statement, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Bernard Banac said they submit to the better wisdom of Duterte it is harmless to receive gifts as long no corruption, oppression or abuse is committed.

“We submit to the better wisdom of our lawyer-president that it is harmless to receive gifts so long as there is no element of corruption involved and no oppression or abuse of authority is committed,” he said.

“We always explain to the public that there is no need for them to give gifts as we are just doing our job and we get paid by the Filipino people through our salaries,” he added.

However, Banac said in many occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and Christmas, they receive food items.

“So instead of letting them get spoiled, we distribute them to the inmates in cells and the barangay tanods and volunteers,” he said.

“At any rate, the PNP remains to be bound by rules that govern our conduct under any given situation,” he said.

Banac said Republic Act 6713 strictly requires their adherence to the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for government officials and employees.

“Our intensified campaign on internal cleansing is ongoing and we will never hesitate to investigate and charge PNP personnel found doing illegal acts,” he said.

During the PNP's 118th Police Service Anniversary, Duterte said there is no problem with receiving gifts from families or individuals who are grateful for their service. Ella Dionisio/DMS