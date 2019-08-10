Malacanang ordered on Friday afternoon the suspension of work in government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila due to bad weather.

Memorandum Circular No. 64, which Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed, said work in government offices and classes, both in public and private schools, in the metropolis were suspended effective 3 pm.

The MC was issued after the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council made a recommendation.

But those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services.

For private companies, the MC said it would be up to their management if they would halt the work.

Prior to the MC, most local government units had already declared suspension of classes at all levels early in the morning.

Monsoon rains continued to affect most parts of Metro Manila. Celerina Monte/DMS