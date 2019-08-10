Cebu Pacific inaugurated three new direct local and international routes, namely, the Clark-Bacolod route, Clark-Iloilo route, and the first-ever Clark-Narita, Japan route.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade joined Cebu Pacific President and CEO Lance Gokongwei in leading the launching ceremony Friday.

"Today, we are all happy because we are commemorating three flights: Iloilo, Bacolod and Narita. These are the places as the city of love, city of smiles and the city of business,'' said Tugade.

''Today's inauguration is a game changer, as so far as Clark is concerned," Tugade said.

Flights between Clark and Narita will run four times every week, from Monday, Wednesday, Friday to Sunday. DMS