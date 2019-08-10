まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。

8月10日のまにら新聞から

Cebu Pacific opens Clark-Narita, two other routes

［ 106 words｜2019.8.10｜英字 ］

Cebu Pacific inaugurated three new direct local and international routes, namely, the Clark-Bacolod route, Clark-Iloilo route, and the first-ever Clark-Narita, Japan route.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade joined Cebu Pacific President and CEO Lance Gokongwei in leading the launching ceremony Friday.

"Today, we are all happy because we are commemorating three flights: Iloilo, Bacolod and Narita. These are the places as the city of love, city of smiles and the city of business,'' said Tugade.

''Today's inauguration is a game changer, as so far as Clark is concerned," Tugade said.

Flights between Clark and Narita will run four times every week, from Monday, Wednesday, Friday to Sunday. DMS