The call of Davao City Council led by Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to lift martial law in the city needs further study, Malacanang said on Thursday.

But in a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salavador Panelo said that the Palace has yet to receive a copy of the resolution from Davao City.

"We have not seen the resolution," he said.

While he has yet to ask President Rodrigo Duterte if he would grant the request of his hometown, Panelo said there could be a problem if one place in Mindanao would be exempted from martial law, while it is still in effect in other areas.

"But the problem is if that is the case, because when you declare martial law, it needs (to cover) the entire area. Because if you are trying to suppress violence or rebellion, it might just be transferred to the other place. So it's still the same. You might have a problem," explained Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

Panelo said the Palace thought businessmen in Mindanao want martial law.

"Maybe there will be a study on that," he said.

In the Davao City Council's proposal to exempt the city from the coverage of martial law, Duterte-Carpio has said they got the assessment from the police and the military, which recommended that the peace and order situation in the city has improved.

The local government also indicated that martial law has been affecting the business environment and tourism sector. Celerina Monte/DMS