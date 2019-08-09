The head of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Thursday challenged members of Anakbayan to answer parents who are looking for their children who allegedly joined the leftist movement.

In an ambush interview at Camp Crame, Police General Oscar Albayalde it was no less than the parents who shared their sentiments during Wednesday's Senate hearing.

"They become very emotional because it's their children. One of them has an only girl child and you could just imagine your child cursing at you because they were brainwashed allegedly by Anakbayan (group)," he said.

Albayalde told Anakbayan to answer the parents questions.

"Why don't they answer the allegations of the parents? Why are they pointing at us? Whose at fault?" he asked.

"They should answer the parents instead of what they are saying in general that it's the government's plan. That is our challenge to them, answer the parents and tell them where are their children," he added.

The PNP chief said they charged the personalities mentioned by a parent during the hearing.

"As of August 1, we have filed charges against those identified by one of the parents because her child is still not home until now," he said.

Albayalde said they want to deploy more cops around campuses but the school administrations don't like uniformed personnel in their area.

He said he asked Senator Ronald dela Rosa to review the memorandum of understanding or agreement between the Department of National Defense and University of the Philippines on why law enforcers should not be allowed in a government property.

"What we fear is these students may be in the mountain already and may get involved in an encounter. Then they will turn victims, then they (Anakbayan) will say it's a human rights violation. Is it the PNP (and) AFP or them?" said Albayalde.

"First two weeks of classes and the teachers are already teaching their students how to join rallies. Is that right? In the guise of immersion," he said.

Albayalde said this is a clear violation of exploitation of minors. Ella Dionisio/DMS