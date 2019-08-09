Malacanang said on Thursday the government could rescind any agreement with China if it would be found it is a threat to the national security.

Quoting Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said deals signed with Chinese investors to develop three strategic islands in northern Philippines would be studied.

"Well, according to Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana, this may raise security concerns, so that will be studied," he said.

Asked if the government could still rescind the agreements, he said, "of course, we can"

Some quarters, including the military, have raised concern over the plan by Chinese investors to develop the islands in Fuga in Cagayan province and Grande and Chiquita in Subic Bay, Zambales.

The islands being eyed for Chinese investments are facing the disputed South China Sea, which is being claimed wholly by China, including those areas within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

The deals to develop the islands into tourist destinations were among the 19 business agreements signed between the Filipino and Chinese companies at the sidelines of President Rodrigo Duterte's visit to China last April when he attended the Belt and Road Initiative forum. Celerina Monte/DMS