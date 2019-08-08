President Rodrigo Duterte condoled on Wednesday with the families and relatives of those who perished in the boat sinking incidents in the Iloilo-Guimaras sea.

Duterte went to the wake of 13 of at least 31 individuals who died from the sinking of three motorbancas last Saturday.

The wake was at a funeral home in Iloilo.

Duterte was supposed to proceed to Guimaras to visit the wake of other victims of the tragedies. But due to bad weather, his chopper could not go to the island province. Celerina Monte/DMS