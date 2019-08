President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Davao City administrator Wendel Avisado as acting secretary of the Department of Budget and Management, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said on Monday.

Avisado replaced Budget Undersecretary Janet Abuel, named as an officer-in-charge after then Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno was transferred to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as its governor.

Avisado was Davao City's administrator from 2004 to 2010 when Duterte was also its mayor.

When Duterte became president, Avisado was named as Eastern Visayas ? Presidential Assistant for Special Concerns, Oversight Official of Yolanda Rehabilitation Projects.

He is a lawyer by profession. Celerina Monte/DMS