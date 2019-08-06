A southwest monsoon enhanced by tropical storm ''Hanna'' is affecting more than 100 families in Central Luzon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Monday.

Benison Estareja, state weather forecaster, said ''Hanna'' which became a tropical storm Sunday night may become a severe tropical storm in the next 24 hours and develop into a typhoon by Wednesday.

''Hanna'' is not forecast to make landfall in any part of the country before it leaves the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday.

As of 8 am, the NDRRMC said a total of 172 families or 768 individuals in San Antonio, Zambales were affected.

“Sixteen families or 49 persons are being served inside and outside one evacuation center,” the report stated.

The report said a total of 487 families or 1,867 individuals in Central Luzon, Mimaropa and National Capital Region (NCR) have conducted pre-emptive evacuation.

As of 10 am, Hanna was last spotted at the vicinity of 875 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan with maximum winds of 85 kph and gusts of up to 105 kph moving towards north-northwest at the speed of 15 kph.

Latest report from the state weather bureau shows “moderate to heavy monsoon rains will be experienced over the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Mindoro provinces, Romblon, and Western Visayas” from Monday to Tuesday.

“Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, and the rest of Mimaropa and Visayas.”

Residents in these areas, especially those in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautions and monitor for updates, especially thunderstorm advisories and heavy rainfall warning. Robina Asido/DMS