Malacanang extended on Monday its sympathies to the families of those who perished in the three boat sinking incidents off Guimaras last Saturday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo was not ruling out the possibility of President Rodrigo Duterte to personally condole with the families of those who died, which according to latest report reached 26.

"Given the character and style of the President, that's a probability. Meanwhile, we condole with the families of the victims that perished on those mishaps," he said.

In a statement, Panelo noted there was no final death toll as maritime agents continue with search and rescue operations in naval areas affected by the bad weather.

Authorities were trying to locate at least six missing passengers of the three ferries that sank between Iloilo and Guimaras waters over the weekend.

"The Office of the President directs all concerned departments and agencies, including the Philippine Coast Guard, the Maritime Industry Authority and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, to provide immediate assistance to the victims of this tragedy and refine their coordination efforts in safeguarding the security of the public especially during this rainy season," said Panelo.

Authorities have been conducting an investigation why the three ferries managed to sail even if the weather was bad during that time.

Initial reports have said the vessels capsized allegedly due to strong waves produced by a squall. Celerina Monte/DMS