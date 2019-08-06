The Philippine Air Force ( PAF) deployed aerial asset to help the search and rescue operation for the victims of three boats capsized over Iloilo-Guimaras Strait.

Major Aristides Galang Jr., Philippine Air Force spokesman, said a chopper of the 505th Search and Rescue Group flew over the Iloilo-Guimaras Strait after a squall capsized three boats past noon on Saturday.

“A Super Huey II #890, composed of pilots, crew and para rescue personnel, was utilized by the PAF in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard as the search for the missing passengers intensifies,” he said.

“The Tactical Operations Group 6 ? Iloilo, provided KM-450 and M-35 trucks to ferry passengers from Parola Wharf to Lapuz Port in Iloilo City,” he added.

Galang added that around 8 am “the 505th Search and Rescue Group had spotted one victim off Guimaras Strait which was consequently retrieved by the PCG (Region) VI personnel.”

“The victim was identified as Romeo Baguio Sr., a passenger of M/B Jenny Vince and was brought to West Visayas Medical Center, Iloilo City,” he said.

In its latest report, the NDRRMC said there were at least 26 fatalities from the two of the three boats that capsized last Saturday.

The report showed 12 deaths came from M/B Chi-chi while 14 were from M/B Jerry Vince.

Eight persons remain missing, it added.

Seven of the missing were identified as Mario Estember, Rey Gajo, Kresi Malayo, Jhaeron Mars Salanatin, Isidro Bindanes, certain Sigua and Resty from M/B Chi-chi and Angelina Baguio from M/B Jenny Vince.

In a statement, the Department of Education said the five who died in the Iloilo-Guimaras Strait tragedy were teachers.

“DepEd extends its sincerest condolences to the bereaved families of four teachers from Lambunao National High School and one teacher from Agcuyawan Calsada Elementary School, Barotac Nuevo, who all came from Guimaras State University to process their graduate school requirements,” the statement said.

“Officials of the Schools Division of Iloilo immediately travelled to the town of Dumangas to attend to the needs of the victims and their families,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS