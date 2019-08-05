Malacanang on Sunday said President Rodrigo Duterte would listen to the recommendation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III if there is a need to re-implement the Dengvaxia vaccine to address the rising cases of dengue.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte also wants to study further the proposal of using again the vaccine.

“The experts are not yet sure about that but he (Duterte) will listen on whatever the recommendation of the secretary of health. He will listen to the doctors,” said Panelo in an interview by Radyo Inquirer.

Panelo said the problem in using Dengvaxia is on how the doctors could determine whether a patient already suffered from dengue virus or not as reports said vaccine could only be applicable to those who were previously infected by dengue.

“Do we have a test to determine whether they already had dengue or not?" he said.

The presidential spokesperson said the possibility of using again Dengvaxia vaccine could be part of the agenda of the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

“Even if it will not be put on the agenda, on other matters it can be discussed. Someone may raise the issue,” he said.

According to the latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 384 victims died out of the 88,598 recorded dengue cases in Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Regions VI, VII, VIII, X, XII and Cordillera Administrative Region from January 1 to July 31 this year.

The council said 11 areas in Cavite, Palawan, Capiz, Iloilo, Antique, and South Cotabato already declared state of calamity due to dengue outbreak. Ella Dionisio/DMS