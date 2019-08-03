Around 16 Chinese tourists were rescued in Aklan after the boat they were riding collided with another vessel last Thursday, according to police.

In a report by the Western Visayas police Friday, the incident transpired around 2:55 pm approximately 50 meters away from the shoreline of Bolabog Beach in Malay, Aklan.

The Philippine Coast Guard responded at the place of incident and conducted a rescue operation.

All tourists sustained minor injuries after their boat capsized. They were brought to the hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, the two boat captains were brought to Coast Guard headquarters for investigation and proper disposition. Ella Dionisio/DMS