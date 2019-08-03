Malacanang suspended on Friday afternoon work in government offices and classes in both public and private schools due to "continuing inclement weather."

The suspension of work and classes was effective 3pm, two hours before the actual end of work for the day in government offices.

As early as 12 noon, some local government units in Metro Manila had already declared suspension of classes in their respective areas due to the continuous heavy downpours.

In Memorandum Circular No. 63, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said that the suspension of government work and classes was reached following the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

But those government agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services, he said.

For private companies, offices and schools, Medialdea said it was left to the discretion of their respective heads if they also want to suspend work. Celerina Monte/DMS