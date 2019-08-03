The head of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday hopes they can clear the remaining 35 police stations blocking roads within a 60-day deadline given by Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, Major General Guillermo Eleazar clarified they cannot just remove precincts without relocating them.

"Hopefully within the 60-day given period. We cannot just demolish (police stations) if there will be no relocation," said Eleazar.

"We don't want to compromise the peace and order in the area," he added.

In a TV interview, Eleazar said NCR police demolished two stations, one in San Juan City and the other in Malabon City this week.

"For us to have moral ascendancy, before we demolish other establishments we need to remove our (stations) that violate ( President Rodrigo Duterte's order) ," he said.

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA), Duterte ordered Año to remove obstructions on roads to ease traffic, particularly in Metro Manila.

"Police now has been utilized to serve as muscle... the next thing to do is to sustain ( it)," he said.

The NCRPO chief said out of the 35 stations, five were built along public roads, 25 at sidewalks and six in center islands.

He said all the city chief of police are coordinating with local government units to find a new spot for their stations.

"Once there is relocation and it will not affect peace and order then we can demolish it," said Eleazar.

He admitted there is no "strong political will" which was why building of establishments, public and private, along sidewalks were tolerated. Ella Dionisio/DMS