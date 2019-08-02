More areas were placed under state of calamity as dengue cases and deaths continue to increase, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

The areas placed under state of calamity includes the province of Cavite in Calabrzon, the municipality of Rizal and Sofronio Espanola in Palawan, towns of Culasi and Sebaste in Antique as well as municipalities of Tantangan and Norala in South Cotabato.

The NDRRMC said as of August 1, there is an increase of 67 deaths and 18,268 dengue cases reported” within affected regions.

The NDRRMC noted the declaration of state of calamity in the municipalities of Pontevedra and President Roxas in Capiz and in Maasin, Iloilo.

The NDRRMC has recorded a total of 381 victims who died out of the 87,144 recorded dengue cases in Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen and Cordillera Autonomous Region.

According to the NDRRMC these data were recorded from January 1, 2019 up to July 31, 2019. Robina Asido/DMS