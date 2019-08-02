Malacanang said on Thursday the Bureau of Immigration should tighten its watch on the entry of foreign tourists, particularly Chinese.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement after National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. raised concern over the influx of Chinese tourists in the country, some of whom reportedly ended up as illegal workers.

"The Immigration will have to do something about the entry of foreign nationals in this country, whether or not they are Chinese," he said in a press briefing.

Esperon earlier raised concern about reports that buildings in some areas in Metro Manila were fully occupied by Chinese.

He has said that it could be considered as a threat when foreigners, regardless of nationality, come in, and their intent was not clear and some were undocumented or have false documentation and ended up as workers.

Panelo agreed with Esperon that the government should really raise concern how some undocumented foreigners were able to enter the country.

Those who violated the Immigration law would have to be expelled, he added. Celerina Monte/DMS