At least a dozen armed men and a soldier were killed while four were wounded due to a military offensive launched in Maguindanao since last week.

Major Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) spokesman, said the operation was launched by Joint Task Force Central against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and the Abu Torayfie Group in Maguindanao since July 25.

"The operation was launched to thwart the hostile plan of BIFF to conduct (improvised explosive device) IED attacks in the populated and urbanized area," he said.

Encinas said the military has recorded 12 bandits killed while three were wounded as the operation continues.

He said based on initial report some of the slain bandits were identified as Andot Hassan a sub-leader of Torayfie Group, Abdul Masaiden, Abu Naip, Abu Kasan, Mohammad Satar, Hamid Ekal, Maula Samad, Esmail Kagui Malang, Muner Akbal, Musanep Kabelan and a certain Alimudin.

Encinas said the "JTF Central is currently validating those reports from the sources."

"Local community in the area also revealed that Abdul Mama, Pagayao Sulaiman, and Omar Malayog incurred wounds," he added.

Encinas added a soldier was wounded during a 10-minute clash in the vicinity of Barangay Dasawao, Shariff Saydona Mustapha at 11 am on July 27 while another soldier was killed during the encounter on July 25.

"On July 25, military troops conducted combat operations to thwart hostile plans of BIFF and Abu Torayfie groups in Barangay Dasawao, killing a soldier, identified as Sergeant Ahmad Mahmood," he said.

Encinas said the wounded soldier was brought to Camp Siongco Station Hospital for treatment.

He emphasized that support from the local community area contributes to the success of the military operation.

"The support of the local community by providing vital information lead us to neutralized certain number of terrorist group," he said.

"We will continue our offensive against the menace of society in order to ensure the safety and security of the community," he added. Robina Asido/DMS