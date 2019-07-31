In line with President Rodrigo Duterte's order to clear sidewalks, the Philippine National Police ( PNP) demolished one of their precincts on Tuesday.

The demolition of Police Community Precinct 6 at West Crame was led by Police General Oscar Albayalde, National Capital Region Police head Major General Guillermo Eleazar and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora.

Albayalde said this is in support to the call of Duterte to ease traffic not only in Metro Manila but in other areas nationwide.

"This is in support to the call of our president and also to the leadership of the local government unit of San Juan and all other cities," he told reporters.

Albayalde said he directed the regional directors to demolish their PCP's which are located at sidewalks.

"No less than our SILG (Interior Secretary Eduardo Año) I think order local chief executives. Usually our PCP's are all donated by LGU's so they will be the one to decide if they will remove it and where they will relocate it.

He said there are a lot of stations located along sidewalks.

"Some of the people are copying and building structures on the sidewalks that should be used as parking lots," said Albayalde.

The PNP chief said Zamora vowed to replace the 1985- built PCP and locate it in a better area.

"We want to thank the mayor of San Juan for that," he said.

During his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), Duterte ordered Año to clear all sidewalks and road obstructions as it is one of the causes of traffic in the country which result in P1 billion economic losses. Ella Dionisio/DMS