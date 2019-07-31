Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Tuesday said he will look into reports that some members of the Philippine Army's Scout Rangers and other elite forces are allegedly protecting individuals involved in illegal gambling.

"I will look into that," Lorenzana said in a press briefing.

He said if the allegations are true, it is not right to guard those kind of people.

"That's not good, if that is true," he added.

Lorenzana also said he has no knowledge on alleged reports of retired generals who franchised small town lottery outlets and used it as a front for "jueteng" (illegal numbers game) activities.

"I don't know. I have no knowledge on that kind of things," he said.

Earlier, Philippine National Police chief, Police General Oscar Albayalde, reminded his policemen to stop jueteng operations in their area.

"If we caught someone involved in illegal numbers game in your area, especially jueteng now that STL is closed, commanders on the ground will be responsible," Albayalde said in an ambush interview.

As now, the PNP chief said there are no reports of policemen being involved in jueteng.

The PNP believes there is a possibility for jueteng to resurface after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the closure of all Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office gaming outlets due to reports of "massive corruption". Ella Dionisio/DMS