Malacanang said on Tuesday that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is being investigated due to alleged questionable medical contracts entered into by the Department of Health.

In an interview, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said it is standard operating procedure for the Office of the President to order a probe in whatever complaint it receives against government officials.

"The SOP is any complaint as the President (Rodrigo Duterte) says that reaches his table will always be a subject of a serious investigation of the Office of the President," he said.

"Any allegation against any member of the Cabinet or against any official of the government of corruption or of conflict of interest or any act illegal is always a serious concern of the Office of the President," he added.

Senator Panfilo Lacon has accused Duque of conflict of interest as the DOH allegedly entered into questionable medical supply contracts with the Duque family-owned Doctors Pharmaceutical Inc.

The senator also called for a Senate investigation into alleged huge losses of the state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp., an agency under the DOH.

But Panelo said Duterte still has trust and confidence with Duque. Celerina Monte/DMS