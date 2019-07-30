President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed the brother of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III as administrator of the Philippine Coconut Authority.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a text message to reporters, confirmed the appointment of Gonzalo Duque, former vice governor of Pangasinan.

"Confirmed, as administrator," he said.

The new PCA head took his oath with Exectuive Salvador Medialdea in a ceremony in Malacanang on Monday.

During his fourth State of the Nation Address on July 22, Duterte said he was careful in choosing the next PCA administrator due to the huge amount of money the agency is handling.

"I also have not forgotten my commitment to uplift the lives of the coconut farmers and further develop the coconut industry until the urgent - a through the urgent utilization of the Coconut Levy Fund. That is 100 million (pesos). That's why I'm very careful until now that I haven't yet appointed anyone. Look, it is really hard to look for an honest man. I must admit," he has said.

Duterte's appointment of Gonzalo came amid Senator Panfilo Lacson's accusation against health chief Duque and his family regarding conflict of interest.

Lacson questioned Duque for allowing the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. Regional Office 1 to rent a building owned by the latter's family.

The building was owned by Lyceum-Northwestern University under corporate name Educational and Medical Development Corp. managed by Gonzalo.

PhilHealth is an agency under the DOH. Celerina Monte/DMS