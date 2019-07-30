The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday implemented the 60-day deadline for all local government units of Metro Manila to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte's road reclaiming initiative.

"Today we issued a memorandum circular on clearing roads and establishment and illegal constructions and obstructions," Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said in a press conference.

"We give the local government units 60 days starting today to accomplish the reclaiming operations of public roads," he added.

Under the memorandum circular, all local government officials are ordered to comply with Duterte's initiative to clear public roads of illegal structures or constructions and other obstructions.

"In line with the President's directive during the 2019 State of the Nation Address, all local officials are enjoined to exercise their powers essential to reclaim public roads which are being used for private ends and in the process, rid them of illegal structures and constructions," the memorandum circular read.

"Local governments are also to cause rehabilitation of all recovered public roads by placing street names and street lights, among others. They are likewise encouraged to develop and implement strategies that will address the displacement issues caused bu the implementation of this directives," it added.

Año assured sanctions and penalties will be imposed on all government officials who failed in administering road clearing and reclaiming activities

"We will not hesitate to recommend to the presidenr the erring officials who will be penalized," he said.

"If there will be a resistance during the cleanup operations, the MMDA (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority) will file a complaint (which will be submitted) to DILG NCR which will be forwarded to the Sangguniang Panglunsod or Sangguniang Pangbayan," he explained.

He also advised the public to report any erring local government unit. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS