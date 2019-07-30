The death toll on the two earthquakes that hit Batanes on Saturday rose to nine, a local government official said on Monday.

"It's (already) nine," said Itbayat Mayor Raul de Sagon in a phone interview with Daily Manila Shimbun.

It rose after a person missing since Saturday was found dead during retrieval operations.

De Sagon said almost 2,000 persons are at evacuation centers and he is not sure how long they will stay.

He said some 1,000 residents are staying in their homes.

De Sagon again appealed for help, especially in rehabilitating their province and augmenting supplies.

"Still the same, we are still in the plaza. There are still aftershocks although not strong," he said.

"If we are staying here for few more days, we need sanitation (items), tents and other items," he added.

In a separate phone interview, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council ( NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal said 63 people are injured.

In terms of delivery of aid, Timbal said they have not encountered any difficulty.

"We just have to ensure that the aircraft (that will deliver supplies) is okay," he said.

He also thanked other local government units for providing support.

Based on NDRRMC's latest report, a total of P47 million worth of damage on two health facilities were recorded.

Last Sunday, during disaster briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte, NDRRM Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said the initial assessment of the Department of Public Works and Highways is that quake damage is at P79 million.

Jalad assured Duterte they have enough supplies for affected residents.

Duterte also promised P40 million assistance for Batanes. Ella Dionisio/DMS