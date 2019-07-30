President Rodrigo Duterte will unmask those allegedly involved in the massive corruption at the state-run Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) "in due time," Malacanang said on Monday.

In an interview by dzMM, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that closure of all PCSO-run stores and establishments, including lotto, will continue until the probe is completed.

"As of now, as what the President has said, it (PCSO) is being investigated thoroughly. All will be identified," he said.

"Until such time that the investigation is not yet completed, (the establishments) must be closed," he added.

In a statement on Monday, PCSO said it would continue to abide by the directive of Duterte to suspend all its gaming activities, until further notice.

The government-owned and controlled corporation, which is under the Office of the President, said it implemented the suspension on July 27, where all lotto and Keno terminals were automatically disabled at the Main Data Center of its system providers.

"The PCSO supports the decision of our dear President in eradicating corruption and illegal gambling activities. The agency programs, projects and activities are aligned to the objective and goal of our national government," it said.

While PCSO stopped the operation of its gaming franchises, it assured that individual medical assistance program services at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City and all PCSO branch offices nationwide would still be available, unless otherwise instructed.

It advised those who are holding winning lotto and Keno tickets that prizes could still be claimed at the PCSO head office, Conservatory Building, Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City from 8:15 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday.

On Friday night, in a recorded message, Duterte ordered the immediate closure of all PCSO outlets and its other gaming stores due to alleged massive corruption. He ordered law enforcers to implement his order. Celerina Monte/DMS