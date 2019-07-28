The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will seek reconsideration from President Rodrigo Duterte to continue the agency's gaming operations.

"Rest assured that PCSO shall appeal to the Office of the President for the resumption of the conduct of all games to PCSO’s mandate and for the interest of the PCSO, its agents and its beneficiaries," PCSO General Manager Royina Garma said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement came after Duterte on Friday officially ordered the closure and stoppage of the agency's lotto and other gaming franchies due to alleged massive corruption.

"Pursuant to the order of the President, suspending PCSOs gaming activities, the PCSO Board directs compliance to said instruction until further notice," Garma added.

Despite the Palace order, Garma advised players to keep advance playing until further notice. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS