President Rodrigo Duterte Friday night ordered the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office ( PCSO) to stop operating all its gaming franchises, including lotto, due to alleged massive corruption.

In a recorded message, Duterte said he would not honor any temporary restraining order.

''I have today ordered the closure, the stoppage of all gaming schemes of whatever nature, however done, that got their franchises to do so from the PCSO,'' said Duterte.

''I will not honor any --- any order from any court stopping us or enjoining us to stop our desire to go into a massive investigation for the massive corruption that is existing in the PCSO.'' he added.

''The ground is massive corruption involving all --- even the courts who issued the --- repeatedly issued injunctions to paralyze government and to allow corruption to thrive,'' he added.

He ordered the military and police to implement his order. Aside from lotto, covered are small town lottery other gaming schemes, such as Peryahan ng Bayan.

As of Saturday 3pm, the Philippine National Police ( PNP) said a total of 1,780 PCSO outlets have been closed in Metro Manila.

''The President is outraged by the discovery of the plunderous machinations of these scoundrels whose insatiable greed is infinite and beyond redemption,'' said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

Panelo said Duterte ''will identify the culprits in due time and the full force of the law will come crushing down on them.''

''This hydra-headed corruption will be cut off until it reproduces no more,'' he added. DMS