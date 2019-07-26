President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he would not hesitate to further extend the imposition of martial law in Mindanao if local government units would ask for it.

Duterte made the statement during the inauguration of the Candon City By-Pass Road project in Barangay Oaig Daya, Candon City, Ilocos Sur.

"You know, Mindanao continues to be a problem. I am not advocating for any continuance of the martial law. But if the local government units, the governors, mayors and even congressmen, would find it that it would be to the best interest of the Filipino in Mindanao, I would not hesitate to say yes," he said in his speech.

Martial law, which was declared on May 23, 2017 when Maute-ISIS terrorists occupied Marawi City, has been extended several times and is supposed to end on December 31 this year.

Section 18, Article VII of the Constitution provides that in case of invasion or rebellion, when the public safety requires it, the President may, for a period not exceeding 60 days, suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus or place the Philippines or any part thereof under martial law.

Duterte said the government has been facing a lot of problems in Mindanao, including terrorists.

"Now, the Abu Sayyaf, Maute, they are all ISIS. They have pledged allegiance to a very corrupt and empty and stupid religious ideology. They do nothing but kill and destroy," he said.

He noted that this group of extremists cuts off the heads of the soldiers, decapitates cops and kidnaps foreigners.

"You know, it’s not easy to say it in public but it's like a slap on us left and right every day that there is a hostage there," Duterte said.

Thus, he had an agreement with the military to put up another division in Mindanao to improve things there.

"Well, if they want killing, I told the military, 'give it to them'," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS